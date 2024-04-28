KickToken (KICK) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $308.97 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02315964 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

