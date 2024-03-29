Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,227. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

