Bank OZK Has $226,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CX Institutional increased its position in IQVIA by 20.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 240,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IQV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.88. 697,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,918. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

