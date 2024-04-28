ELIS Price Down 15.5% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $9.70 million and $519.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04850201 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174,099.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

