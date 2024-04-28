Qtum (QTUM) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00006314 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $420.23 million and approximately $49.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.80 or 0.05229846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00054684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

