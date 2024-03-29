Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,270 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,556,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,415,000 after buying an additional 605,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 381,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

