Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 998 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 1.2 %

ARGX traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.94. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on argenx

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.