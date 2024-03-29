Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 613,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

