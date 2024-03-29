Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.44

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 66513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,743 shares of company stock worth $3,517,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

