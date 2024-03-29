Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

