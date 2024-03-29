Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

