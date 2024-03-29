GenTrust LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth $845,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,709,050.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.