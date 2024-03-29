CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 28,006 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

