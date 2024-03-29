NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRXP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

