NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRXP stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
NRx Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.
