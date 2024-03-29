Ballast Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

