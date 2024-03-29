GenTrust LLC Sells 26,304 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 422,168 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,974.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 587,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.83 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

