Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 10,456 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.99 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

