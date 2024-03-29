Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 200,000 Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00.
Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.36. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2308671 earnings per share for the current year.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.63.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
