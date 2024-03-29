Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Archer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
