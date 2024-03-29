Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the February 29th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.21.
About Ares Strategic Mining
