Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 9.8%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 32,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

