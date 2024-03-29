Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALSMY opened at $1.49 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

