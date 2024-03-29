Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $441.93 and last traded at $442.92. 12,621,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 44,615,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.32.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

