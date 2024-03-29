Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Posts Earnings Results

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, reports. Marpai had a negative net margin of 77.38% and a negative return on equity of 789.96%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Marpai Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Marpai has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marpai

In related news, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 910,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

