Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $21.69 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

