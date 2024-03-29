Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Decreases By 27.0%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFS. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on VinFast Auto from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

Featured Stories

