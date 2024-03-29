Aaron Williams Acquires 243,903 Shares of Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY) Stock

Heavy Minerals Limited (ASX:HVY – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Williams acquired 243,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.05 ($13,071.93).

Aaron Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Aaron Williams acquired 10,000 shares of Heavy Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00 ($653.59).

Heavy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 19.06.

About Heavy Minerals

Heavy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of the mineral resource projects in Western Australia, Mauritius, and Mozambique. The company explores for industrial garnet, ilmenite, zircon, leucoxene, and rutile minerals. Its primary project is the Port Gregory Garnet project that covers an area of approximately 227 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

