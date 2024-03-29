United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,630 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.41. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

