Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

