Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OLK opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

