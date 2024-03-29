STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $239.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company.

Get STERIS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.16. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.