Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.68.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MRO
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
MRO opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Oil
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.