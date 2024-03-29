Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $88.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

