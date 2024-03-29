Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DEA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.67.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.92%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
