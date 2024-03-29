Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

Several research firms have commented on AP.UN. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$24.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

