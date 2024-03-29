Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7858491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

