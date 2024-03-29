Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their underweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CPT opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

