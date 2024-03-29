Fiserv’s (FI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of FI opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

