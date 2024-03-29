Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.