William Blair Comments on Aehr Test Systems’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Aehr Test Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 558,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.