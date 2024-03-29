Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,531. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

