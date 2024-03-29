Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.57.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

