Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.06. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

