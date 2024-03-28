Wrapped HBAR Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $1.09 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.926395 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.11283038 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,537,618.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

