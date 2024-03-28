Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 29th total of 18,509,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

BDWBF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.