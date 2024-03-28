NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Update

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, an increase of 579.9% from the February 29th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NXTC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NextCure from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
