ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 625.0% in March

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

