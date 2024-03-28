Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,175,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

