Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KCGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 11,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KCGI. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 508,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

