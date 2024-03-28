Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 29th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 484,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.