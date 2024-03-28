Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 29th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 484,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

